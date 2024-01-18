Bigg Boss 17: Suyyash Rai wants Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain to exit show? Read his comment

Bigg Boss 17: The buzz around the show has been intensifying in recent weeks, and as the final week approaches, audiences are not holding back in sharing their thoughts and opinions. This trend is not only evident among viewers but also extends to past contestants, such as Suyyash Rai. A former participant in Bigg Boss 9, Suyyash has been actively following Bigg Boss 17 and has candidly voiced his opinions on various aspects. Whether expressing support for Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar or expressing displeasure with the relationship drama involving Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Suyyash Rai is among those who are openly sharing their perspective on social media and other platforms.

Suyyash Rai’s comment on Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan:

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestants faced a challenging task where Team A, comprised of Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar, had to endure various forms of torture inflicted by Team B, consisting of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya. The first half of the task saw Team B subjecting Team A to intense challenges, including throwing chili powder, spraying perfumes and deodorants, and harshly dousing them with water.

During the second half, it was Team B's turn to face the torture but Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan were caught hiding chili powder and other spices. In an attempt to save themselves, they also threw away buckets. Munawar Faruqui confronted them for their unethical actions, leading to a heated argument between the contestants. In response to Team B's inappropriate behavior, Bigg Boss presented Team A with a choice: disqualify Team B and directly nominate them for the upcoming elimination, securing Team A's spot in the Top 4 finale, or reclaim the hidden materials and make Team B undergo the torture task.

Team A, consisting of Munawar, Mannara, Arun, and Abhishek, opted to disqualify Team B, leading to a direct nomination. Colors TV's Instagram page shared a post about the nominated contestants, prompting fans to show support for Team A. Among the comments, what Suyyash Rai, a dedicated follower of Bigg Boss 17, wrote, stood out. His comment, "Big Boss chaahte hain ki Ayesha aur Bikkikiiii tunnel ke raaste se bahar aa jaayein. (Bigg Boss wants Ayesha and Vicky to leave the house using a tunnel)," appeared to mock Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain for resorting to unfair means during the task. Rai's comment attracted significant attention and support from fans, suggesting his dissatisfaction with the actions of Ayesha and Vicky. Netizens are speculating that Rai wishes to see them exit the show.

Have a look at the post:

Suyyash also shared a story on his Instagram page supporting Abhishek Kumar and expressing his wish to watch Abhishek and Munawar in the Top 2.

