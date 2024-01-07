Bigg Boss 17: Times when Munawar Faruqui discussed his personal life inside BB house

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

It is not new for Bigg Boss to create headlines and entertain its audience to the fullest. The controversial reality show rarely falls out of drama and clashes. To date, many celebs and well-known personalities have turned up as contestants. Speaking of Bigg Boss 17, each contestant has their own factors that make them appear in the spotlight.

Among them, Munawar Faruqui is the one who grabbed the audience's attention owing to candid revelations about his personal life. From his mother's suicide to failed marriages, here are times when the comedian opened up about his personal life.

Munawar Faruqui reveals the truth about his ex-wife

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was talking to Mannara Chopra about his ex-wife and previous marriage. Showing light on his past experiences, the comedian revealed that he was in a marriage from 2017 but lived separately from 2020. He and his wife signed the divorce papers last year, thereby ending their chapter.

In another episode, Munawar also confirmed that his ex-wife remarried and got to know about it after he contacted his son's maternal grandfather.

Munawar Faruqui shares insights about his son

There were a couple of times when Munawar discussed his personal life with housemates. Apart from revealing the truth about his former wife, Faruqui also spoke about his son, who is now 5 years old.

Advertisement

The comedian revealed that his little boy has been living with him and has an interest in watching his music videos and posts. Munawar Faruqui explained that his son was his fan and knew all of the songs he created. According to the comedian's statement, his son will continue to live with him as Munawar's ex-wife is now married to someone else. However, it has already been about 4 to 5 months since the little boy is with him.

Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Munawar Faruqui on his mother's death

Opening up about his early days, Munawar revealed how he lost his mother to suicide. In one of the episodes, Rinku Dhawan asked him how his mother died. Answering it, the comedian mentioned suicide. Further, he revealed that he was only 13 when the tragic incident took place that left him absolutely shattered.

Talking about the reason, Munawar explained that there were a lot of reasons that led his mother to take her own life. He mentioned a failed marriage, the humiliation of taking a loan, and being unable to pay the debt. Further, Faruqui shared how he had left his schooling and work.

Munawar Faruqui and his relationship status

Ayesha Khan, the wild card entrant of Bigg Boss 17, created headlines for claiming to have a history with Munawar Faruqui. The two did not share a compatible equation and are often seen arguing on issues related to their personal lives. However, while Ayesha Khan entered the house to seek an apology and confront the truth, Munawar Faruqui was shocked to have her as a participant.

In the past episodes, Munawar Faruqui mentioned being committed and being into someone in the outside world. Later, he revealed that he broke up with her, but after host Salman Khan asked him for clarification, the comedian expressed his wish to go to her after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan bashes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan; asks 'Yeh kya game chal raha hai?'