Bigg Boss 17: Torture task to determine nominations; Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar become soft targets
As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations of the upcoming week will be based on the popular torture task. The opposition team targets Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.
Bigg Boss 17 is heading for one of the most awaited tasks of all times. The torture task! While season 17 lacked interesting tasks, the upcoming episodes will make up for the same as contestants lock horns for the infamous torture task.
As per the new promo, Bigg Boss splits the eight contestants into two teams for the task.
Nominations to be decided post-torture task
At this crucial stage, the contestants will have to fight extremely hard to be safe from the nominations. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss makes two teams; Team A consisting of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar, and Team B including Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain. Team A will have to keep the buzzer pressed to be safe from the nominations while Team B will try to torture and compel them to leave the task.
Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar become soft targets
Also, the contestants of Team A will be connected with a bungee rope. As the task began, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar were the most targeted. Ayesha Khan was seen applying chili powder paste on Mannara's face while she screamed in pain. Ankita was seen using wax strips on Abhishek's face. Abhishek retorted saying that Vicky would also perform the task the next day and he'd keep things in mind.
Abhishek, Arun, and Mannara were seen requesting others to wash the chili powder with water as they felt extremely hurt.
The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17
The last night's (Jan 15, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 had major fights between Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain. While the couple tried to sort out their differences, they weren't able to.
The show also witnessed a shocking elimination. Contestants like Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, and Munawar Faruqui were nominated. However, Samarth Jurel got evicted from the show. Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra seemed moved with the announcement.
