Bigg Boss 17: ‘Tu dost hai’, Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar breaks down- WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 is currently in its second week and the controversial reality show has already given viewers enough interesting twists. Now, get ready for a new drama to unfold as Samartth Jurel, rumored boyfriend of contestant Isha Malviya enters the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Samarth Jurel enters the Bigg Boss 17 house

The official social media handle of the channel uploaded a recent promo that shows Samarth Jurel entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Bigg Boss introduces him as contestant Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend, “Ye mauhaulle mein swagat hain Samarth ka. Inkke mutabiq ye Isha ke current boyfriend hain.”

Watch the recent Bigg Boss 17 promo here

As Samarth enters the house, Isha gasps in shock, while Abhishek Kumar rests his hand on his forehead and looks down. Later Isha can be seen confronting Samarth and asking him, “Tu ye bol kar kyun aaya Samarth?” The latter replies, “Main kya lagta hu tera?”

As Isha tells him that he is her friend, Samarth claps and says, “Bohot badhiya.” In the later part of the promo, Abhishek Kumar was spotted in the garden area, walking hand in hand with both Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma.

Abhishek also breaks down and cries inconsolably. All the contestants gather around him, when Samarth asks, “Ho gaya ye rona dhona? Ekattha ho jaiye, batana hain mujhe kuch.”

Then Samarth goes on to say, “Aap ke beech mein ek ladki hain jo uski identity kuch aur hi batana chahti hi toh mein uska real identity batati hu. Wo identity hain jhoothi number 1. Pehla jhooth Abhishek merra dost hain.” Abhishek gets furious and walks up to him saying, “Hello, chup!”

The contestants rush to stop them from getting into a fight. Vicky Jain holds Abhishek while Munawar stops Samarth. Later, Samarth says that he is talking side of a girl who is not ready to accept that he is her boyfriend.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Isha ke boyfriend Samarth ke aane se badla ghar ka mahaul! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.” Viewers surely have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.

