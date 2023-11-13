Bigg Boss 17: 'Tune mujhe use kiya hai', Ankita Lokhande lashes out at Vicky Jain after rooms reshuffle

The drama and tensions in the Bigg Boss 16 house continued to escalate in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan. Salman confronted contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain for their disrespectful behavior towards their partners. Khan also lambasted Khanzaadi for her stubborn and inflexible attitude that has been creating problems in the house.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a major brawl between married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Bigg Boss announces room reshuffle separating Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will be filled with many emotions and twists. Bigg Boss reshuffles the room members into different rooms and as a result of the same, Vicky Jain gets a place in Dimag room while Ankita stays back in Dil room.

Vicky appears ecstatic in Dimag room as that room holds the power to run the entire house. However, Ankita gets upset. Bigg Boss announces and reveals to Ankita that Vivky is rejoicing ever since he moved to the Dimag room. This left Ankita miffed.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande was seen expressing her anger and displeasure in front of Vicky. In a fit of rage, Ankita told Vicky, "Bhul jaa ke hum shaadi shuda hai." (Forget that we're married).

Later, in the garden area, Ankita told Vicky that he had always been like this. She added, "Tu hamesha aisa hi hai. Shaatir. Tune mujhe use kiya hai." (You were always like this. Cunning, you've used me.)

Salman Khan lashed out at Vicky

In the previous episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Vicky Jain for disrespecting partner Ankita Lokhande on national television. He said Vicky and Aishwarya to stop taking their respective partners' kindness for granted.

After the episode shoot, Vicky and Ankita were seen discussing the advice given to them by Salman Khan. Vicky was visibly miffed with the allegation and stated that Ankita pokes him to a level that he is compelled to react in a certain manner.

Due to Diwali celebrations, this week, there were no eliminations from the show.

