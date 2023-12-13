Bigg Boss 17: Udaariyaan's Chetna Singh slams Isha Malviya for making false allegations about Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the audiences hooked to their TV screens. With every passing episode, the contestants on the show are making it interesting as well as entertaining. Recently, ex-lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were seen locking horns with each other. The argument escalated to a level that the two began attacking each other personally. It left the house as well as the viewers divided. Now, Abhishek and Isha’s Udaariyaan co-actress Chetna Singh has shared her views on the same.

Chetna Singh sides with Abhishek Kumar in his fight with Isha Malviya

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chetna Singh dropped a note in which she blasted Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. She claimed that Isha has made false allegations about Abhishek Kumar. The actress also challenged Isha to play the game alone without depending on Abhishek for footage.

Chetna penned, “Aur kitna jhooth bolna hai!!! Bhagwan se darro. Just because situation kuch aur thi tabh toh tumh dono itna jhooth boldo gey?? Chintu bolna seekh liya mujhse sach bolna bhi seekh leti merese. Dum hai to Abhi ke ilava game khelkar dikhao. Jabh dikhna hota hai uspar jhoothe ilzam lagana shuru kar dete ho. Tumh kuch bhi bologi. Jo bhi baatein ho rahi hain woh jhooth hain. (How many more lies will you say!!! Fear God. Just because the situation was different that time doesn’t mean you both will say anything? You learned to say Chintu from me, you should have learned to speak the truth also. If you have guts, play the game without Abhishek. When you want to be seen, you just start putting wrong accusations on Abhishek. All the gossip happening is false). I support @aebyborntoshine.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Chetna Singh’s Instagram story:

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. It provides engaging content to the viewers. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, and Rinku Dhawan are among the contestants who are part of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. K-pop singer Aoora has recently entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: One-night stands to taking beauty injections; accusations by Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth