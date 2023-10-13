Bigg Boss 17: Unprecedented ACCESS to mobile phones for contestants

And Bigg Boss is back and how! The show looks promising and exciting as ever. Bigg Boss 17 will revolve around three mantras namely Dil, Dimag, and Dum. The show has many new factors which will surely spike the interest of the viewers. We recently reported about Bigg Boss 17 introducing a new zone named the Archive Room wherein the contestants can revisit key conversations and incidents. Well, that's not it, according to speculations, this year Bigg Boss might even allow the contestants to use a phone inside the house.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants to get access to mobile phones

Well, one of the toughest parts of Bigg Boss 17 is staying away from loved ones for months together and not hearing from them at all. But the makers will be seen bending this rule and allowing them the access to get in touch with their phones.

Have a look at the post below about phones being permitted in Bigg Boss 17 house

More about Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 will be an eclectic mix of celebrities from various mediums and fields. From actors to comedians, YouTubers and gamers have been roped in for the show. The core theme is said to be Couples versus Singles. In one of the promos it has been revealed that this season, Bigg Boss will take sides of some contestants and will also favor a few. As per a promotional strategy, iconic moments from the previous season are shared by the makers.

Contestants to participate in Bigg Boss 17

The probable contestant list of Bigg Boss 17 includes celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Feroza Khan, Rinku Dhawan, and Sunny Aryaa among others.

Promos of Bigg Boss 17 so far

There are many clips of Bigg Boss 17 that have come out from the sets of the show. Salman Khan is seen showing off the Bigg Boss 17 house dancing to his popular songs. While teaser glimpses of contestants Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain are already out.

