Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s loyal fans show support to couple amidst controversy

In a surprising twist on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fans have strongly supported them after some social media posts criticized their relationship. The controversy started when another couple locked inside the Bigg Boss house; Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's digital team allegedly tried to damage Ankita and Vicky's reputation, leading to a strong reaction from the couple's loyal fan base.

Controversy surrounding Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Just a day ago, Neil and Aishwarya's digital team posted a video on social media that shows a comparison between the couple's relationship to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The post is uploaded with a long caption that mentions that Vicky disrespects his partner while Neil treats Aishwarya with so much love and respect. The video has drawn criticism from netizens for unfairly portraying Ankita and Vicky to make Neil and Aishwarya look better.

The post is accompanied by the caption, "Talking to your wife with disrespect has been normalised to such an extent that whenever we see a happy, married couple where the husband respects the wife, we start giving the husband hurtful tags of being controlled over by his wife. The world could be a better place if there are more partners like Neil, who treat a woman right and with respect instead of partners like Vicky Jain who show utter disrespect and threaten about leaving their partners ove-r small issues."

The video starts with Aishwarya Sharma saying that she can't help it if she is overpowering somebody else. Neil Bhatt says he feels no husbands outside treat their wives with so much love and respect. That's why it must feel word for them to see Neil showing love to Aishwarya.

Then, the video shows Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's equation inside the Big Boss 17 house. However, fans of the couple gathered in the comment section and showed their unwavering support for them.

Many users commented that Aishwarya and Neil are trying to tarnish Ankita and Vicky's image. One comment reads, "Who give u right to talk about Vicky Ankita relationship? If u compare Neil with Vicky thn u must have compared the behaviour between Aishwarya n Ankita. You are a celebrity don't interfere in any other's issue."

Another commented, "Seriously, I don't watch these cheap shoes with cheap acting, but what I have seen in this Reel of Aishwarya & Neil's my view is they are the worst actors I have ever seen. Just to win some reality shows, they are posting negative view of others."

