Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan hold hands; fans REACT to viral video

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 as a married couple. However, the equation between the two is often questioned by host Salman Khan and netizens. The brewing conflicts have contributed to the on-and-off relationship that they share inside the house. In the last episode (Nov 21, 2023), Ankita hit her husband Vicky with slippers after a fun interaction.

Lately, a viral video on social media shows Vicky Jain holding hands with Sana Raees Khan. The clip is grabbing huge attention on Twitter as netizens seemingly trolled Ankita's husband.

Vicky Jain holds hands while talking to Sana Raees Khan

In the viral video clip, lawyer Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain are seen having a light conversation in the garden area. What seems absurd to the social media users is that Sana holds Vicky's hand throughout their discussion.

While Sana looked apparently distressed, Vicky was captured, extending emotional support to her. The viral video from the live feed shows how Sana tried holding Vicky's hands many times during the conversation. Speaking of the latter, Vicky Jain seemed cheerful in the video.

Look at the viral video here:

Netizens slam Vicky Jain on social media, Ankita Lokhande's fans are upset

As soon as the clip from the live video went viral, netizens had different opinions to comment. Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita's fans reacted and questioned his 'friendly' behavior towards Sana Raees Khan. One of the users wrote, "So in live feed #SanaRaeesKhan and #VickyBhaiya flirting with each other while holding hand."

Another comment read, "Are ye konsa naya khel start kar diya Vicky bhaiya ne (What new game has Vicky begun?)." One of Ankita Lokhande's fans expressed disappointment and wrote, "Feeling bad for her."

Look at some of the reactions here:

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's equation in Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss 17 premises as a married couple. But, throughout the game, the two have been caught fighting each other and indulging in ugly war-of-words. On several occasions, the Manikarnika actress has expressed disappointment in Vicky and told him that she is losing herself inside the house.

Further, Ankita even feels that her husband is not there for her, thereby failing to bridge the gap between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Is Bigg Boss 17 putting relationships on TEST?