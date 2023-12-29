Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain goes brutal against Munawar Faruqui in task; latter gets emotional

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The show took a drastic turn with the entry of Ayesha Khan who revealed that Munawar Faruqui was two-timing her along with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha's entry and revealation about Munawar's love-life gave rise to many discussion among the contestants as well as the viewers.

In the upcoming episode, Munawar Faruqui is set to face all the allegations in a courtroom task given by Bigg Boss. While Ankita Lokhande will be seen defending Faruqui, Vicky Jain will be seen opposing his acts.

Vicky Jain calls Munawar Faruqui's fake relationship status a strategic move

Amidst the task in Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain pointed out that Munawar Faruqui pretended to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi as he wanted to portray a good-boy image of himself in front of the masses of the nation. He stated that the rapper-comedian kept on mentioning his love and care for his ex-girlfriend so that more and more people would like him for his love and loyalty towards his apparent girlfriend. However, when Ayesha entered the house, she exposed the web of lies that Munawar portrayed.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande tried to defend Faruqui mentioning that he is weak but not fake. However, Vicky Jain proposed stronger points making Faruqui visibly affected. After the courtroom drama, Munawar was seen sitting with his close friends. He mentioned that the way Vicky brought up all the points and the way spoke made him not see his face ever again.

Mannara Chopra's hug to Munawar Faruqui

After the courtroom drama, Munawar was seen sulking in the bathroom area wherein Mannara Chopra came and expressed her concerns towards him. She hugged him. Munawar told her that people are trying to portray that he made a calculated connection with her. Mannara tells Faruqui that she wishes to at least talk to him for five minutes in a day. Munawar asks her to give him some time.

