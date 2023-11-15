Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain offers to pay 4 crore in between his fiasco with wife Ankita Lokhande

The current season of Bigg Boss has been creating headlines every other day. While it was announced that the contestants will be shifted to the respective rooms allotted by Bigg Boss, Vicky Jain was shifted to room Dimaag (mind) from Dil (heart). The matter did not go well with Ankita Lokhande as she later was seen arguing with her husband Vicky over his cheerful reaction towards this announcement.

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain not an ideal husband

Post the room shuffling announcement by Bigg Boss, Vicky Jain was elated by the decision of him being shifted to room Dimaag.On the other hand his wife was seen having a problem with his reaction. Ankita expressed her sorrow very blatantly when she said, “Bhul jaa ke hum shadi shuda hai”(Forget that we’re married to each other) and “Dur reh mujhse main laat maar dungi’” (Stay away from me or I’ll kick you.)

“Maine tujhe tere bure waqt mein support kiya hai,” says Vicky

The couple’s fight escalated when Ankita called her husband selfish and accused him of being a cheat who used her for his own benefit. Vicky then reprimanded her behavior and said that he has supported her in her lows and is this how she repays him.

After this, Ankita apologized to him but also showed her disapproval towards his misbehavior and ignorance. Later, she was seen sulking in the garden area over the same when Vicky left in a huff.

Here's a promo of tonight's episode

Ankita discusses this issue with Isha Malviya

Ankita, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Sharma, Vicky and Isha were seen having a chat in the living room, wherein Ankita had another minor clash with her husband as he said, “Tu bhi meri zimmedari hai” (You’re also my responsibility) to which she immediately replied that she doesn’t want to be his responsibility whatsoever.Isha comforted

Ankita when she shedded a tear in front of her. The latter also conveyed her regret of getting married to a man,who doesn’t seem to care about her feelings.

Vicky asks Ankita if she’s a loser?

As the couple were discussing the difficult phase they’re facing in their marriage, Vicky asked wife Ankita if she is a loser for giving up so easily. He then offered to pay Rs. 4 crore when she put ahead her willingness to discontinue the show.

For the uninitiated, as mentioned by the contestants on the show, the fine for quitting the show voluntarily, is Rs. 2 crore. Vicky may have been implying 4 crore as for himself and wife Ankita both.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt reveal who has higher tolerance