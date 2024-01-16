Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain refrains from kissing wife Ankita Lokhande on lips; actress gets hurt

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The show is nearing its finale and now the contestants are all set to up their games to lift the winners' trophy.

One of the most talked about topics of Bigg Boss 17 has been the fights between married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Their relationship has been going through turmoil and in the last night's episode, the duo had yet another major fight.

Ankita Lokhande tried to mend things with Vicky Jain

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, followed by many fights, Ankita tried to mend things with Vicky Jain. She pulled herself up again after a lazy day and got dressed. She showed her dress and make-up to Vicky. Later, she went towards him while he was lying on the bed and planted a kiss on his cheeks. She moved to kiss the other cheek when Vicky politely asked her to stop as he wasn't comfortable.

Vicky Jain said, "Please samjhlena baat ko. Baar baar acha nahi lagta Manku. Gussa bhi mat ho, samjh bhi le or bas smile kar de. Please bittu. (Please try to understand. Again and again it doesn't look good. Don't get angry, please understand and smile.)"

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita replied, "Mai apne pati ki pappi na lu toh kiski lu? Vicky tu toh nahi leta, mujhe toh lene de. (I'm not allowed to kiss my husband. You don't do it, atleast let me do)."

Vicky replied, "Pati se sirf ek emotion nahi hota. Usse din bhar koi baat naa karo, chhabbis muh banao or pappi ek lelo. (You can't just have one emotion from your husband. Don't talk to him for the entire day, make faces, and then compensate with one kiss.)"

Ankita said, "Atleast karti toh hu. (At least I try to do)." Vicky finally said, "Lips pe kiss lena mujhe TV pe nahi acha lagta. (I don't want to be kissed on lips on TV)." Ankita further mentioned that she was about to kiss him on his cheeks and not on his lips.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight from yesterday's episode

In last night's (Jan 15, 2024) Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ankita Lokhande gave looks to Vicky Jain while he was talking to Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra. Vicky asked her about her looks but she declined an explanation and left. Later, she came and asked Jain to perform his house duties. Jain replied to her that she was no more a captain and shouldn't remind him of his duties. The argument escalated and Ankita got extremely hurt. She left the conversation saying, "Mai jaa rahi hu teri zindagi se. (I am leaving from your life)"

Ankita Lokhande tried to reconcile with Vicky Jain

Later, Ankita tried to sort things out with Vicky and told him that she was facing problems and feeling low from the time the family week happened. In yet another turn of events, Ankita schooled Vicky to be careful of the fun he is having inside the house as it is making him look like a womanizer which he is not.

Vicky retorted stating that it is not what he is doing but how she is reacting is creating a false narrative about him. He made her realize that he never reacts the way she reacts to situations including friends from the opposite gender.

