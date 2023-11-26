Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom says THIS about Ankita Lokhande, Gestures her to remain silent

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a celebrity couple, have had their fair share of ups and downs since entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Their arguments and fights were witnessed by viewers, with Ankita expressing her concern about Vicky's emotional distance from her, and their individual game strategies. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the couple's mothers will be seen interacting with them. It remains to be seen how this will impact their relationship.

Ankita Lokhande’s mother to Vicky Jain

A few hours back, the official channel of the show, Colors TV uploaded a promo on social media where Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s mothers are seen interacting with them. Ankita’s mother tells Vicky, “Jo tum ho na Vicky, wo dikh nahi rahe hain beta. (You are unable to express who you are)”

Watch the promo of the show here:

Vicky Jain’s mother to Ankita Lokhande

As Ankita’s mother finishes, the Bigg Boss 17 promo clip shows Vicky’s mom, visibly upset, telling the couple, “Tumhari yaha kitni gandi ladai ho rahi hain. Jayesa hi tumne chhut de diya na Ankita ko… (You two got into such ugly fights here. The moment you let Ankita go…)” Ankita interrupts and asks her mother-in-law, “Chhut de dii matlab momma? (What do you mean by he let me go, momma?)”

To Ankita’s questions, she gestures her to remain silent by putting her finger on her lips.

Another promo uploaded yesterday shows the couple breaking down as soon as they see their mothers. While Ankita’s mother motivates the couple to play strongly and come out of the house even stronger, Vicky’s mom gets emotional and accuses Ankita of throwing slippers at him and hitting him.

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan premieres every weekend at 9 pm, and Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV. The episodes can be watched anytime on JioCinema.

