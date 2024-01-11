Bigg Boss 17: Violent behavior to re-entry in show; Abhishek Kumar's most controversial moments in BB house

Abhishek Kumar has become quite the sensation in Bigg Boss 17, with its skyrocketing TRP and the viewers hooked on to all the drama. The never-ending conflicts and nasty fights between the contestants have only added fuel to the fire. However, one contestant who has managed to grab everyone's attention in the controversial reality show this year is Abhishek Kumar. His aggressive behavior and unexpected comeback to the house have certainly made him the talk of the town.

Over the weeks, Abhishek Kumar has stirred numerous controversies around himself. Whether slapping Samarth Jurel or getting into a physical altercation with Tehelka, here are times when the Udaariyaan fame brought about a storm on social media.

1. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya share a bed

While Bigg Boss 17 introduced married couples as contestants, ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are also locked inside the house. The first few weeks for the duo were filled with numerous ups and downs. However, there was an instance when Isha had no problem with Abhishek sleeping with her in Dil's room. The actress even confessed to having forgiven him and revealed that she was looking forward to forming a fresh connection with Abhishek.

2: Isha Malviya's allegations against Abhishek Kumar

While talking about the reason for her breakup with Abhishek Kumar to Salman Khan, Isha Malviya opened up about the differences the two faced as a couple. She claimed that the actor was physically violent towards her. However, Abhishek admitted to being possessive towards her and explained to Isha that she should have the common sense not to disclose such things on national television.

3: Abhishek Kumar's emotional breakdown on Samarth Jurel's entry

Initially, Isha Malviya did not accept Samarth as her boyfriend inside the house but later confessed to being in a relationship with him. Abhishek Kumar was unable to process all these instances at a time and slipped into an emotional breakdown seeing Isha's closeness with Samarth. Meanwhile, the actress even called Kumar 'the most fake contestant of this season.'

4: Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar's equation

You might have noticed Abhishek Kumar's closeness with Khanzaadi on the show. Their equation was one of the special highlights that was short-lived but created prominent headlines. Many netizens viewed their bond as cute, as the duo often got engaged in fun conversations and banters. There was a time when the two got into a huge fight and did not speak to each other for long.

Later, the two got back together, causing the other housemates to accuse them of faking fondness for each other. Interestingly, once, Abhishek and Khanzaadi shared the bed and sneaked inside the blanket. That was exactly when the camera zoomed in, and the viewers heard a clear kiss sound. A few days after her eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar commented that he had forgotten her face already.

5: Physical altercation between Tehelka and Abhishek Kumar

In one of the past episodes, Tehelka, aka Sunny Aryaa, approached Abhishek Kumar, thereby instigating him to engage in a conflict. The former grabbed the Udaariyaan actor by the collar and threatened to slap him. Their brawl turned so aggressive that other contestants had to intervene to stop them from further aggression. Tehelka even warned Abhishek that he would throw him in the swimming pool if he continued to fight.

Following the heated argument and the ugly spat, the actor slipped into an emotional breakdown. Abhishek consistently shouted and banged on the table. At the same time, he was requesting Bigg Boss to address the matter. Later, Tehelka was evicted from the house due to his violent behavior.

6. Abhishek Kumar age-shames Vicky Jain

In the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain shared a cordial bond on the show. But things changed drastically after the two started clashing over different issues. In one of the verbal spats, the actor age-shamed Vicky and told him, “40 saal ka hogaya aur ye kar raha hai (You're 40 and doing this).” During the major fight, Ankita Lokhande also intervened and asked Abhishek to watch his words

7: Serious accusations by Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar on one another

Isha Malviya revealed that Abhishek was so possessive about her that the actor locked himself in a room for hours as he did not want to see her getting married to someone onscreen. Further, in a massive fight, the actress alleged Abhishek getting indulged in one-night stands. Besides this, she also claimed that the actor took steroids and had no organic level of fitness. In a conversation with Vicky Jain, the young actress revealed taking the help of personal security officers to keep Abhishek away from her.

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar alleged Isha Malviya took beauty injections to enhance her look and facial structure. He mentioned paying around Rs. 9000 for a few beauty treatments for Isha. Additionally, the young actor claimed that she was close to another co-star of Udaariyaan before him.

8. Abhishek Kumar's re-entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house

In one of the recent episodes, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were seen pointing out Abhishek Kumar's mental health. The two consistently mocked him, and things turned so worse for Abhishek that he slapped Samarth. Highlighting his physical altercation and violent behavior, Ankita Lokhande decided to evict him.

Later, he was called back after Salman Khan schooled the contestants for blindly supporting Samarth and Isha. Many contestants, including Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey, were unhappy with Abhishek's re-entry.

