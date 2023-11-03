Bigg Boss 17: Vishal Kotian, Devoleena Bhattacharjee lash out at Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar; here's why

A lot has been happening in the Bigg Boss 17 house since Samarth Jurel entered the show. The equations in the house have changed especially among Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. However, there are many who do not support Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's words against Isha Malviya. Ex bigg boss contestants Vishal Kotian and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have slammed Abhishek and Samarth for character-shaming 19-year-old Isha.

Vishal Kotian and Devoleena Bhattacharjee slam Samarth and Abhishek:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "Abhishek & Samarth. You guys need to learn to respect the relationship you are in or you were. Ek past , ek present. Dono ek se badkar ek namoone. And Samarth ko janna hi kyun hai why isha called Abhishekh etc etc. He himself said he is not serious about her. Ek toh Isha k naam pe footage lene agaye show mein and every now & then trying to potray her that she is the only one who is in fault. #Idiots #BB17"

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's tweet here-

While Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian tweeted, “Saw 2 guys character shaming a 19 ur old gal on national television. Both acted to be madly in love with her. One says m not serious n the other has moved on in 2days n fallen for someone else. No wonder the ratings of @BiggBoss is falling by the day."

Take a look at Vishal Kotian's tweet here-

Here's what happened between Samarth, Abhishek and Isha:

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, a fight outburst took place between Isha and Samarth where the two were seen having an argument with each other. Later, Samarth and Abhishek were seen discussing about Isha. Samarth was seen dropping Isha’s cup of water to which Isha reverted saying, “I have a problem with this type of behaviour and if this continues let’s end it here itself.”

Later, Abhishek asked Samarth if he was serious about Isha to which Samarth reverted saying, “No, I’m not serious about her. Both then laughed it out and admitted too about Isha being loyal in the relationships.

In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen slamming Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel for making their personal life a public spectacle.

