Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar PROMO: Orry's antics drops Salman Khan's jaw in disbelief

Salman Khan is all set with yet another interesting and exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This episode is said to be quite fiery as Salman Khan will be revealing many secrets of the contestants. Amidst revelations, the show will witness one of the most entertaining personalities on the show. Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is all set to grace the show.

Salman Khan's banter with Orry

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gives a warm welcome to Orry (Orhan Awatramani) on the stage of the show. Khan notices 'I am a LIVER' written on Orry's T-shirt. Orry explains the same saying 'Sir, you do acting, you're an actor. Lata Mangeshkar sings, she is a singer. I live, that's why I am a liver.' Salman shares a laugh at Orry's explanation.

Furthermore, Khan questions Orry for taking a lot of luggage into the house.

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Orry

Orry's claim to fame

Orry became a rage for his attendance at almost all Bollywood parties. He is great friends with Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. In an interview, Orry was asked about what he does for a living and his reply went viral. He mentioned that he 'works on himself'. The video went viral.

In a recent Koffee With Karan episode with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar asked the actresses about Orry's profession and they failed to answer which again went viral.

Orry is also known for his fashion choices and usage of quirky and funny phone covers. He has now become the paparazzi's favorite.

Weekend Ka Vaar this week

As per the promos released so far, Salman Khan is set to slam Munawar Faruqui and Vicy Jain for their strategies in the game. He will also be seen giving a hint to contestants about Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan holding hands. A major fight will happen between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

