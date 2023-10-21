Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan shows mirror of truth to Isha Malviya; 'You are the most self-obsessed here '

Bigg Boss17's Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the day when Salman Khan interacts with the inmates. These five days a couple of things happened that got fans' attention. We saw Mannara Chopra being targeted and bullied by Sonal and Isha, Sonal and Abhishek fighting, and Abhishek constantly turning a simple conversation into a huge argument.

In yesterday's episode, Khanzaadi made a very serious allegation against Abhishek, Neil Bhatt, and Vicky who had a huge fight. In today's episode, Salman Khan will give Isha Malviya a taste of her own medicine.

Salman Khan calls Isha Malviya overtly obsessed

In the promo, Salman Khan talks to Isha Malviya about her behavior with Manaara Chopra, constantly targeting her and seeming very unhappy with Isha. The host asks inmates who they think is the most fake person. Mannara and Ankita take Isha's name.

Here take a look-

In the promo, Isha says that she tried to connect but now seems to be lost. Salman says to Isha that she constantly calls Mannara obsessed with herself but instead, Isha is the most obsessed person. Salman Khan also talked to Abhishek and was shocked to hear that he has been accused of a serious allegation. Who has made this allegation? Who will be evicted from the house? Don't miss tonight's episode.

In Weekend Ka Vaar, the cast of Ganapath, Kriti Sanon, and Tiger Shroff will be seen interacting in the show. Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan and a few others are given the task. They ask them to pick a name whom they think is the flop. Abhishek picks Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's names. He says that they are always with each other and don't have their own identity. Aishwarya gives him a good reply and this turns into an argument.

