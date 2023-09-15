Bigg Boss 17: Who all are participating? Check out tentative contestants’ list

With the announcement of Bigg Boss 17 fans are eager to know when the show is going to go on air. After Bigg Boss OTT 2 went off from television, rumors about Bigg Boss started to surface and finally, the promo of the show was out. The host Salman Khan is again going to be hosting the show but reports are that he will be co-hosting with another celebrity. Many fans and reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be co-hosting but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Here are some of the contestants who have been approached for Bigg Boss 17. Here take a look-

Indira Krishna

Popular television actress Indira Krishna has been in the industry for more than a decade. The actress was last seen in daily soap Saavi Ki Savaari and since then rumors are that makers want her to participate. The confirmation from the artist has been kept under wraps.

Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve who has been part of many shows like Bhagya Lakshmi, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, and many others is also rumored to be entering Bigg Boss 17. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she acknowledged that she had been invited to the controversial show. She said, "I was approached already, lekin mein thoda waqt lungi kyunki it’s very evident that image perception baan jata hai, and content related aapka, phir wo log apne hisaab se creative call le lete hain. (I will take some time to think about it because it’s very evident that they create and image perception of yours and take a creative call accordingly) Toh mere saath waysa huya, mereko kaafi negatively portray kar diya gaya, willingly or unwillingly. Toh mein nahi chahungi ki ayesa phir na ho. (It has happened to me as I have been portrayed very negatively, willingly or unwillingly. So, I do not want that to happen again) It’s very unnecessary and unacceptable."

Mallika Singh

The popular RadhaKrishn actress Mallika Singh is also reported to have been approached by the makers. The actress has rejected the offer.

Abhishek Kumar

The Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar has also been invited to the show but the actor has neither confirmed nor declined the offer. Some of his fans would love to see him on the show.

Falaaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaaq Naaz had her share of fights in the show. During an event, the media posed her a question if she would be coming on the show or not and she said, "I haven't heard this news and only now I am getting to know about it. I will let you know when I get a confirmation, then I will tell you. However, I have now got this news." When asked if she would do the show if offered, Falaq said, "Bilkul, kyu nahi pasand karungi? (Yes, why wouldn't I do it)."

Bigg Boss 17 to have Jodis in the house

This time the BB house is going to have three segments Dil Dimaag aur Dumm; which means that this time some participants will be in jodis. One of the rumored couples to enter the house are Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon, and Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. These jodis must be entering the Dil segment.

Apart from this popular influencers Harsh Beniwal, Sourav Joshi, and Anurag Doval have also been approached for the dimaag segment. Sumedh Mudgalkar, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, etc. names have also been surfacing for the show but nothing has been affirmed.

This year's season is about to entice the audience with some drama, so stay tuned for some fun. The Bigg Boss 17 is reportedly being launched on October 20 but the confirmation is yet to be made.

