Bigg Boss 17: Who is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi? Everything you need to know about her

Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. However, the latest entry of actress Ayesha Khan has been creating a lot of buzz. When she stepped inside the Bigg Boss house, Ayesha exposed Munawar Faruqui and claimed that he cheated on her and two-timed her. Her fiery entry raised eyebrows, and fans were eager to know more about Munawar's dating life.

While Munawar initially claimed to be dating Nazila Sitaishi, the stand-up comedian later disclosed to Ayesha that he had parted ways with her before entering the show. Amidst this confusion about Munawar Faruqui's relationship status, Nazila recently conducted a live session where she expressed her disappointment with the entire fiasco and said she never wanted to get into it.

Since then, Bigg Boss 17 fans have been curious to know more about Munawar's ex-girlfriend's personal and professional life.

Who is Nazila Sitaishi?

Nazila Sitaishi is reportedly from Oman and moved to Pune, Maharashtra, a few years ago. She is also a well-known Indian social media influencer, model, and actress.

Reportedly, Nazila took part in The Reality Bites, a reality show, and also anchored in Indian television shows. Apart from this, Nazila has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Hate Story 3 and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Speaking about her social media profiles (as of 2023), Nazila currently has 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She is also a YouTuber with 222K subscribers and has uploaded 20 videos so far. She always shares vlogs of travel, food, and fashion.

Nazila's personal life has been a hot topic of discussion because of her ex-boyfriend, Munawar Faruqui. For the uninitiated, Munawar and Nazila were first seen together while traveling for dinner in Mumbai. The two were seen riding on a bike on May 13, 2022. Munawar had also discussed Nazila during an interview.

More about Munawar Faruqui's relationships:

Munawar Faruqui claimed to be in a relationship when he entered Bigg Boss, but the show's makers sent a girl named Ayesha Khan, who claimed that Munawar had cheated on her. Ayesha revealed many secrets about Munawar, including that he had told her that his ex-girlfriend Nazila was very toxic and abusive, which was the reason behind their breakup.

Ayesha also said that Nazila charged Munawar a large amount of money for featuring in a music video with him, which made him doubt her love for him.

After Ayesha entered Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had several emotional breakdowns and confessed to wronging both Nazila and Ayesha. He apologized to Ayesha with folded hands and promised to try to make things right with Nazila after the show. Ayesha also mentioned that she had met Nazila, and according to her, Nazila was pure-hearted and innocent.

