Bigg Boss 17: Why did Aoora vent out his anger at Ayesha Khan? Find out

Apart from the unexpected twists in the form of double and sudden eviction, the Bigg Boss 17 house is grabbing attention with the entry of Ayesha Khan. She was recently slammed for not having clarity and pursuing a confused relationship with Munawar Faruqui. Well, in the last episode, Aoora displayed aggressive behavior toward Ayesha Khan, which left the latter in shock.

Did Aoora attack Ayesha Khan?

It is true that the Bigg Boss 17 house has witnessed countless heated arguments between the housemates. Speaking of one such latest highlight, the past episode had Aoora taking out his anger on Ayesha Khan. This was after Aoora nominated Abhishek Kumar and mentioned that he did not perform house duties. To this, the Udaariyaan actor tried clearing out the air and made Aoora count the duties he completed inside the controversial house.

Further, Arun Mashettey and Isha Malviya complained to Aoora about how Abhishek Kumar was not doing any house duty. Later, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar had a conversation while lying on the bed together. Talking about the nominations, Abhishek said, "Mujhe duty ke liye nominate kar rhe ho aur fir keh rahe ho bartan karne ke liye. Tum pagal ho? (You have nominated me on the basis of duties, and then you are telling me to do the dishes! Are you mad?)."

Bigg Boss 17 new promo:

Meanwhile, Aoora entered the room and the Udaariyaan actor denied performing any house duty. He talked to the caption of the house and said, "You nominated me without any reason." Besides this, Abhishek clearly said that he won't do any duties assigned to him, and Aoora deliberately agreed. However, Ayesha made the actor understand not to do such things and to perform the house duty.

While she was saying so, Aoora went near Ayesha and angrily pulled her blanket and threw it back on her face. She and Abhishek were in shock and narrated the incident to the other contestants. Everyone was shocked to know this and tried to figure out what actually happened. Later, Aoora apologized to Ayesha as he thought she was speaking something negative about him that triggered his anger.

