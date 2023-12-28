Bigg Boss 17: Why did Ayesha Khan pass 'lick my feet' comment at Ankita Lokhande? Find out

Bigg Boss 17 has witnessed numerous clashes among the contestants and even the growing differences between them. The last episode had a couple of intriguing factors that let the audience stay glued to the screens. Among them, one of the major highlights was Ayesha Khan's distasteful comment against Ankita Lokhande. The latter seemed apparently offended by the remarks.

What did Ayesha Khan say to Ankita Lokhande?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, there was an instance when Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Ankita Lokhande were having a light moment in the garden area. Meanwhile, Ayesha put her feet on the table, and that was when Ankita landed a comment on it. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Pair kitne sundar ho rakhe hai na? (Your feet are so beautiful)."

Listening to this, Ayesha replied, "Chaat sakte hain (You can lick it)." Ankita got offended and said, "Khud chaat lo (lick it yourself)." The next moment, the new wild card contestant added, "Main…main khud chaat sakti hu isko. Kaisi baatein kar rahi ho (How can I lick it myself? What are you talking about?)."

Bigg Boss 17 new promo:

Ayesha apologizes for her comment against Ankita Lokhande

After the incident, Ankita Lokhande came to Ayesha Khan, and the two had a conversation. The former said, "Dekh Ayesha, tune mujhe ek cheez boli...I like you. Mai aapko bahut pasand karti hun. Maine teri cheez humesha accept ki hai pyaar se (See Ayesha, you told me one thing that I like you. I really like you. I have accepted every thing of yours with love)."

Further, Ankita added, "Main uss type ki ladki nahi hu ki main kisi se aise baat karu. Paaon chaat lijiye...This is not me and main iss cheez ko accept nahi karti apne life mein. Tu kuch bhi nahi bol sakti mujhe. Mere ko yeh cheez bilkul pasand nayi aayi Ayesha. Mai jaanti hu ki, it's unintentional and yeh tera way of talking hai but mere ko iss cheez ki aadat nahi hai ( I am not that type of girl who will talk to someone like that. Lick my feet. This is not me and I am not going to accept this in my life. You cannot tell me anything. I didn’t like this at all. I know it was unintentional. That is your way of talking. But I am not used to this)."

Explaining herself more, Ankita Lokhande said, "Munna bhi mujhse aise baat nahi karta. Mujhse koi bhi is tarike se baat nahi karta kyunki mai wo adhikaar hi nahi deti. I have already given you that benefit of doubt ki chal hota hai, koi baat nahi. Par yeh mere khud ke self-respect ke liye, this is not right for me. Bas mai itna bol rahi hun (Even Munna (Munawar) doesn't talk to me like this. No one talks to me like that because I don't give that authority. I have already given you that benefit of doubt, no problem. But for my own self-respect, this is not right for me. I am telling you only this much)."

Lastly, Ayesha Khan apologized and said sorry to Ankita for her distasteful remark. The next moment, it seemed like things were sorted between them following the conversation.

