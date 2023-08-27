Bigg Boss 17: Will Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan participate in Salman Khan-led show? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan has been in the news ever since he participated in the Salman Khan-led controversial show. Apart from being a reality show contestant, Abhishek is among the top YouTubers and has millions of followers on all of his social media handles. He is popularly known as Fukra Insaan and his vlogs receive immense attention from fans. Now after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan is back to creating vlogs and sharing his thoughts through his videos. In his new vlog, Abhishek decided to answer fans' questions about Bigg Boss OTT 2 that he received on Twitter.

Abhishek Malhan talks about Bigg Boss 17:

During Abhishek Malhan's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, he was loved by the audience for his unfiltered opinions, dedication to win the game, performance in all tasks and perspective towards every house matter. Due to this, his fans wanted him to participate in the TV version of Bigg Boss' upcoming season which is Bigg Boss 17. Now in the Q&A session, one fan asked Abhishek, "Will you participate in Bigg Boss 17, we want to see you." Answering this question, Abhishek shared, "Even I want you to see me but not in Bigg Boss 17."

Further, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan continued, "I feel Bigg Boss OTT 2 has given me a lot. I like creating YouTube videos for you and making crazy content for you. I want to do a little social work, I want to make songs so I want to do that for now. I want to do hosting, I want to do little acting and a lot of other things so now I am focusing on that. Now that I have not won OTT so I have a chance to go in the Bigg Boss season. So in future definitely you will see me there in Bigg Boss 18 or Bigg Boss 19 maybe."

Well, Abhishek has thus made it clear that he won't be a part of Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17. Apart from Abhishek, it will be interesting to see which Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant will be offered Bigg Boss 17 and who will give a nod for participating in the controversial reality show.

