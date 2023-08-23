Bigg Boss 17: Will Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz participate in Salman Khan-led show? Actress reveals

Falaq Naazz is a well-known actress in the telly industry who has worked in several shows and has a massive fan following. Recently, the actress participated in India's most popular controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Falaq's journey in the Bigg Boss house has been full of ups and downs. From being nominated several times to forming a close bond with Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev, her stint grabbed a lot of the attention of the audience. One of the major highlights was Avinash expressed his feelings for her however she decided to give their bond some time before being in a relationship.

Will Falaq Naazz participate in Bigg Boss 17:

Now after Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naazz has been in the news for being approached to participate in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17. Well, now the actress herself has commented about the same. On August 22, Falaq attended close friend Avinash Sachdev's birthday bash in the city. While talking to the media, the actress revealed whether she is doing Bigg Boss Season 17.

When a paparazzi asked, if she was approached for the reality show, Falaq shared, "I haven't heard this news and only now I am getting to know about it. I will let you know when I get a confirmation then I will tell However, I have now got this news." When asked if she would do the show if offered, Falaq said, "Bilkul kyu nahi pasand karungi (Yes, why wouldn't I do it)."

Watch Falaq Nazz's video here-

Apart from Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Sumbul Touqeer's father and many others are rumoured to be approached for the reality show. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhruve confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 17 but she shared that she will take some time before giving a nod to the next season of Bigg Boss. She also shared, "I have been portrayed very negatively, willingly or unwillingly. So, I do not want that to happen again."

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of the Salman Khan-led show whereas Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

