Bigg Boss 17: Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu participate in Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to return with a bang and fans can't keep calm! As fans eagerly await the latest edition, the makers surprised fans by dropping the first promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring the superstar host Salman Khan. In the teaser, Salman said, "Ab tak apne Bigg Boss ki sirf aankh dekhi hai, ab dikhenge Bigg Boss ke teen avatar. Dil, Dimag hi dimag or Dum - abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam. (Till now, you've only seen the eyes of Bigg Boss, but now you will witness three avatars of Bigg Boss. Heart, mind, and sheer strength - for now, that's all I can reveal. The promo ends here)." Fans are on the edge of their seats to know more updates about Bigg Boss 17.

Faisal Shaikh approached for Bigg Boss 17

Now, we have an update about a contestant's participation in Bigg Boss 17. According to Tellychakkar's report, social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu might be a part of the show. As per the portal's sources, Mr. Faisu has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss Season 17 and talks are on between the makers and him. Reportedly, every year Faisal has been offered the show but for some or other reason, he declines the offer. During a media interaction, he had mentioned that when he feels right he will accept to be a part of Bigg Boss.

Faisal Shaikh talks about participating in Bigg Boss

Recently, Faisal invited Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare on his talk show where he spoke about participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss. While talking to Shiv, Faisu mentioned that people inside the Bigg Boss house might feel tired because they're constantly on camera 24/7. Shiv agreed with Mr. Faisu. Mr. Faisu then admitted that he fears doing Bigg Boss because he's concerned about the constant camera surveillance. However, Shiv reassured Faisu, saying that he would do great on the show. He encouraged Faisu, saying he'd have a lot of fun, and people would love him if he ever joined Bigg Boss. Shiv shared that based on Mr. Faisu's journey, he would easily survive in the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about your favorite show Bigg Boss!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 teaser: Salman Khan is back with newest season of reality show; WATCH