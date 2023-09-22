Bigg Boss 17: Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan be part of Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss Season 17 is generating tremendous anticipation as it prepares to hit television screens. This iconic reality show, known for its drama, entertainment, and controversies, continues to be a major attraction for viewers. With each season, Bigg Boss brings together a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds, leading to an explosive blend of personalities and emotions. A few days ago, reports surfaced which mentioned that Sheezan Khan might also be a part of Salman Khan's show.

Will Sheezan Khan participate in Bigg Boss 17?

As per reports, Sheezan Khan, a former contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, was approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17. Now putting an end to all speculations, Sheezan has finally spilled beans about the same. Just a few hours ago, Sheezan Khan conducted an AMA session on his Instagram handle where fans dropped their question regarding his personal and professional life. Among all, one fan asked the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 former contestant, "Are you coming in Bigg Boss 17?" Answering to this question, Sheezan replied, "No."

Take a look at Sheezan's AMA session's question:

Highlights of Sheezan Khan's professional life:

Sheezan Khan began his acting career in 2013 after starring in the hit show Jodha Akbar and essayed Sultan Murad Mirza. The actor then starred in another other show Silsila Pyaar Ka, wherein he played the role of Vinay Saxena. Sheezan then starred in numerous other shows such as Chandra Nandini, Prithi Vallab-Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and more. He was seen in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul wherein he essayed the lead role of Ali Baba opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. He was recently seen performing gruesome stunts in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan was released recently on the channel's official social media handle where the actor dropped a hunch about the show's new concept that will be based on - 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'. While Arjun Bijlani is also approached for Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande confirmed participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Who all are participating? Check out tentative contestants’ list