Bigg Boss 17: Will Munnawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship survive test of time?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The previous episode was filled with fights, controversies, and growing fondness between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The episode also had a captaincy task that Team B won.

Team B consisted of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Aoora. The winning team had to select one captain among themselves. While Mannara was not ready to take a step back, Munnawar came to her and asked her not to be a hypocrite. Further, Mannara gave her vote to Isha and made her the captain.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's fight

After Isha Malviya was announced as the captain, Anurag Dobhal confronted Mannara for not sticking to her stand. Mannara suffered an emotional outbreak when Bigg Boss announced that she should not explain to people and not at least to those who nominated her.

Mannara took the cue and decided not to talk to Anurag. She felt emotional and just then Munawar came to her and tried to comfort her. The rapper-comedian said sorry to her for calling her a hypocrite. Mannara lashed out at him saying 'I am not a hypocrite, maybe you are."

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Munawar further tried to talk to Mannara but she seemed in no mood to entertain him. Just when Munawar walked out of the conversation, Mannara stated, "Jaiyye aap apne naye doston ke paas jaiyye." (Go to your new friends.)

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's bond affected by Ayesha Khan

Ever since Ayesha Khan entered the house, Mannara seemed quite affected by the situation. She confessed that she felt she understood Munawar but he lied about his relationship status which has made it difficult for her to trust and understand others.

The housemates also witnessed Mannara Chopra being extremely affected and sad by the Ayesha-Munawar angle. Abhishek Kumar teased her by singing a sad song that left Chopra extremely miffed. She was seen abusing him later.

Co-contestants also noticed that Mannara was not letting Ayesha and Munawar talk alone and she was listening to their conversations.

