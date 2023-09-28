Bigg Boss 17: Will Roadies 19-Karm Ya Kaand's Rishabh Jaiswal be a part of Salman Khan-led show?

Within just a few days, Bigg Boss will be watched in most of the houses in India, and Salman Khan will be back to greet his fans every weekend. The preparations for roping contestants in the 17th season of Bigg Boss are going on in full swing, and there are no second thoughts about it. Every day, new celebrities are said to be approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17. While the tentative names are doing rounds, there's one more well-known celeb who is said to be approached to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Rishabh Jaiswal to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

According to the Times of India's report, Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently seen in Roadies 19-Karm Ya Kaand, might be a part of the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17. As per the portal's sources, "Rishabh was spotted attending meetings related to the casting of an upcoming show here in a cafe of a private 7 star hotel. He also managed to overcome bullying as a cry baby by a co-contestant and his personality is loved by the audience.” The source also told the portal that Rishabh is earning huge popularity for his participation in Roadies and he even grabs attention on social media owing to his amazing content.

Watch the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17:

The source informed the publication that Rishabh is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 and he has also quit Kundali Bhagya. For the unversed, the actor played the role of Sanju, Shaurya's (Baseer Ali) friend in Kundali Bhagya and he took a break from the show to participate in the youth-based adventure reality show Roadies 19. As per the portal's source, Risabh has now taken an exit from Kundali Bhagya to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

For the unversed, Rishabh rose to fame after participating in Spiltsvilla 14. He was also seen in Anupamaa, playing a pivotal role. In Rupali Ganguly starrer, Rishabh essayed the role of Dimpy's ex-husband.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 17, several celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi, Arjun Bijlani, Aishwarya Sharma and many others have been reportedly approached to participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh was also approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, Ayesha exclusively told us that she won't be a part of the show.

