Bigg Boss 17: Will Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar be part of Salman Khan-hosted show?

Just after Bigg Boss OTT 2, there has been a lot of excitement building up for Bigg Boss 17, and it seems the creators are getting ready for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss is a popular reality show among viewers because of its controversial moments and the interesting mix of contestants. Every season, the show manages to grab attention with its captivating content. Now, as the creators prepare for the 17th season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, there's a buzz about some well-known celebrities being approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Kumar to be a part of Bigg Boss 17?

According to Tellychakkar's report, Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar has been approached for the show and talks are on between him and the makers. Well, if things go well then his fans will love to see him in a never-before-seen avatar. Abhishek Kumar, the talented actor from the popular TV show Udaariyaan, has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment. His portrayal of the character Amrik Singh Virk in the series garnered praise from both viewers and critics alike.

Who has been approached for Bigg Boss 17?

Reportedly, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached to feature in the reality show. Even popular YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal are said to be in the mix. There's also buzz that the well-known celebrity couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, could be part of Bigg Boss 17. On the other hand, while talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve confirmed being approached for the show but she has decided to think about it before giving a nod. Also, RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh declined the Bigg Boss 17 offer.

What is new about Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 might have an exciting theme – singles vs. couples, which might influence the selection of contestants. Interestingly, it's rumored that some former Bigg Boss contestants will return to the show, not as competitors but as mentors to guide the new contestants. Reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from Bigg Boss 15 might make a comeback for a week or two. According to the rumors, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 20. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

