Munawar Faruqui's personal and professional life has been in the headlines ever since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Lately, the stand-up comedian is been in the news because of his personal life. Reports are rife that Munawar has given love a second chance and tied the knot with celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Amidst these reports, Munawar Faruqui has treated fans by announcing his first project post-marriage, a music album on social media.

Munawar Faruqui announces first after marriage:

A few hours back, Munawar Faruqui took to his social media handle and dropped the poster of his upcoming song, Kuch Yaadein. The poster features Munawar along with actor Suyyash Rai. The two are gearing up for the release of their music video which will be out on June 6.

Now, a few minutes ago, Aneri Vajani took to his social media handle and dropped the poster of Kuch Yaadein. In this poster, we see Aneri Vajani along with Munawar. Munawar and Aneri have joined hands for the first time and will soon be romancing in Kuch Yadein. Sharing this poster, Aneri captioned, "Kuch Yaadein. Releasing on 6th June."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui and Aneri Vajani's post here-

Celebs express excitement:

As soon as Munawar Faruqui and Aneri Vajani dropped the post of this music video, celebs took over the comment section and expressed their excitement. Kishwer Merchant commented, "Lala and Baba .. combination aag hai," Divya Agarwal wrote, "I know how beautiful you look here," Nisha Rawal said, "All the best," and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

About Kuch Yaadein:

The much-anticipated music video Kuch Yaadein is penned and sung by Munawar Faruqui and Suyyash Rai. Music is provided by Siddharth Singh and Suyyash Rai and produced by Jatin Alawadhi. Kuch Yaadein will be out on June 6.

About Munawar Faruqui's personal life:

On May 27, news about Munawar Faruqui's marriage surfaced on the internet and surprised many. The Bigg Boss 17 winner reportedly tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a professional makeup artist. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 100 guests in attendance, 50 from each side of the bride and groom's families.

On the same day of their wedding, the couple hosted their wedding reception at the ITC Maratha Ballroom in Mumbai. The guests were not allowed to bring their phones to the premises of the wedding. However, Munawar has been tight-lipped about this news and is yet to confirm.

Speaking about Aneri Vajani, the actress was last seen in Baghin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui makes wife Mehzabeen 'proud'; see newlywed couple's first internet interaction post marriage