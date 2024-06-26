Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates one month wedding anniversary with wife Mehzabeen; WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shocked his fans and viewers by secretly tying the knot with celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The duo kept their brief relationship under wraps and the news came out only on the day of their wedding.

Munawar and Mehzabeen dated for a brief period before stepping up and getting married. Now, the couple seems happy together and as they complete one month of marital bliss, they are beautifully celebrating the occasion.

Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen shared glimpses of their celebration

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married last month on May 26, 2024, and as the couple completed one month of marital bliss, they celebrated the occasion in style. Mehzabeen shared a glimpse of having a cozy meal with her husband dearest in Dubai. She captured the visuals of celebrating the occasion with yummy food and dessert. She wrote, "Allahuma Barik! #1month #alhumdolilah @munawarfaruqui."

Munawar's wife also used a beautiful song to depict their beautiful relationship

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's wife's post on the one-month wedding anniversary here:

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala's secret wedding

Reports stated that the Bigg Boss 17 winner and Mehzabeen kept their wedding news a secret and their wedding function was close-knit. The guests were apparently not allowed to take their mobile phones inside the venue of their wedding. While the wedding function only had close family members, it has been speculated that actress Hina Khan who shares a beautiful bond with Faruqui was present on their big day.

Advertisement

It is also been reported that Hina Khan was the one who introduced Mehzabeen to Munawar. Munawar and Mehzabeen are said to have met professionally and later fell in love and got hitched.

While Munawar hasn't officially announced his wedding, he shared a beautiful picture of his son and Mehzabeen's daughter from a previous wedding and hinted to his fans about the new chapter of his life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui makes wife Mehzabeen 'proud'; see newlywed couple's first internet interaction post marriage