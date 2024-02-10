On Friday (Feb 9) night, Bigg Boss 17 hosted a grand success party, and the city witnessed a star-studded reunion of the contestants as they gathered for a fun and lavish bash. Apart from them, many other celebrities marked their presence, including Pooja Bhatt, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, and many others. However, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui stole the spotlight by making a grand entry at the party.

Munawar Faruqui poses along with Shubman Gill

A few hours ago, Munawar Faruqui reposted a snap on his Instagram story that shows him sharing the frame with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. As they exchange smiles, the two look really happy meeting each other. Munawar and Shubman twin in black and look pretty handsome.

Have a look at the photo:

For the unversed, Shubman Gill is considered one of the best batsmen in contemporary world cricket. In the 2018 U-19 cricket World Cup, he was the vice-captain of the U-19 cricket team. He made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in January 2019.

About Bigg Boss 17 party

Last night, Munawar Faruqui had a fun night as he enjoyed with the co-contestants from Bigg Boss 17. He was seen cutting the cake with them and creating sweet memories. Dressed in a black kurta-pajama, Munawar's arrival attracted a large crowd.

Advertisement

Upon his entry, the paparazzi had to struggle to catch a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Munawar waved hands to his fans and passed a soft smile.

First runner-up Abhishek Kumar also made a dapper appearance at the party. Further, Bigg Boss 17 finalists Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande were also spotted at the bash. Besides them, K-pop sensation Aoora, who was one of the wild card entrants this season, was also spotted at the bash.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Bigg Boss 17 saw 21 contestants competing for the trophy, viz. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel, Aoora, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Manasvi Mamgai, and Soniya Bansal.

ALSO READ: PICS: Nia Sharma visits Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings; reminisces about her childhood memories