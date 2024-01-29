Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui posts first PIC with ‘bade bhai’ Salman Khan after exiting house

And it was a wrap on Bigg Boss 17 last night. The Grand Finale saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui winning the trophy, with Abhishek Kumar as the first runner-up. It was a journey of more than 1000 days inside the Bigg Boss house, filled with emotions for the winner. After exiting the house, Munawar Faruqui took to social media to pose with the coveted trophy and the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui thanks ‘bade bhai’ Salman Khan

Uploading a photo with host Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 17 winner thanked him for his guidance and called him ‘bade bhai’. He wrote in the caption, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya #munawarfaruqui #biggboss17 #salmankhan #dongritohearts #trophytohdongrihiayegi"

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui’s post here:

Reaction of celebrities and netizens

Commenting on Munawar Faruqui's photo, celebrities and netizens showered their love for the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Parras Kalnawat commented, "Haq se." Bigg Boss OTT 2's Aashika Bhatia wrote, "Congratssss!"

Fans of the stand-up comedian wrote, "Congratulations munawar Bhai. aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gyi." One comment reads, "Munawar is the BB king, we knew it!"

About Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Contestants Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra made it to the top 3 and the first two made it to the top 2 based on the audience's votes. Ankita Lokhande was eliminated in the fourth position and Arun Mahashettey was out of the race first.

Before exiting the Bigg Boss 17 house, the top 2 contestants got emotional as Bigg Boss reminded them of their journey. Both thanked Bigg Boss for making them better individuals. The voting lines were opened in the last 10 minutes for the audience to choose their winner between Abhishek and Munawar.

Among rewards, Munawar Faruqui won a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs, and a brand new car along with the coveted trophy.

