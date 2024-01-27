Bigg Boss 17 Winner Poll Result: Abhishek Kumar secures first place with 41 percent votes

Owing to its entertainment quotient and unexpected twists, Bigg Boss 17 has managed to grab lots of attention, and like every other season, this chapter turned out to be the talk of the town, too. After being locked inside the controversial house for more than 100 days, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey have reached the final.

While many celebrities have come out in support of their favorite contestants on the show, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for its readers to vote for whom they want to lift the trophy and take the prize money home. Our readers participated in it with utmost excitement and eagerness, letting their votes speak for their choice.

As soon as the poll went live, we had numerous responses flooding in. Since many were waiting for the results, we are here with the final verdict. Now is the time when we will unveil the results and reveal which Bigg Boss 17 contestant emerged as the winner in the Pinkvilla Bigg Boss 17 winner poll.

Abhishek Kumar wins by 41 percent votes

The poll for Bigg Boss 17 winner went live on January 22. Since Vicky Jain was not evicted from the show by then, he was also included in the race. The poll had 104 voters over five days. Speaking of the final polling results, Abhishek Kumar secured the first position as he emerged as the winner by 41 percent votes. Since he has received the highest percentage of votes compared to other contestants, the Udaariyaan actor tops the Bigg Boss 17 winner poll.

Coming to the runner-ups, Mannara Chopra gave a decent competition by receiving 21 percent votes. She is followed by Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui with 18 and 16 percent votes, respectively. 1 percent of votes say Arun Mashettey will covet the trophy.

The poll also led the readers to vote for those contestants whom they feel will reach the top two. The final results declare that Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui will become the top two finalists. The duo received 41 percent votes. Further, 17 percent of votes convey that Mannara and Munawar are likely to be the top two contestants to compete in the grand finale.

Talking about others, as evidenced by the poll results, 15 percent of votes went to Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. Trailing behind closely are Mannara-Abhishek and Ankita-Abhishek.

Arun Mashettey to get evicted in first place?

Pinkvilla conducted the poll for Bigg Boss 17 winner but also provided an opportunity to the readers and ardent fans of Bigg Boss 17 to vote for 'who will be the first contestant to be eliminated in the grand finale.' Reflecting the opinions of 104 voters, the polling results have most readers voting for Arun Mashettey. He has received 44 percent votes.

Bigg Boss 17 finale

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Bollywood director and filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the house and landed several hard-hitting questions before the contestants. On 28th January, the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan will get its winner.

The evicted contestants will also be seen performing on the stage on that final day. Besides this, several celebrities will grace the show.

