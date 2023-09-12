Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Indira Krishna to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show? Report

Bigg Boss Season 17 is creating immense excitement as it gears for its awaited season to grace our television screens. This iconic reality show, renowned for its drama, entertainment, and controversies, remains a major draw for audiences. Every season, Bigg Boss makers approach top-notch personalities to participate in the controversial reality show. Keeping up with it, the makers have again invited numerous celebrities to be a part of Bigg Boss Season 17. Among all, popular actress Indira Krishna is also rumoured to participate in the Salman Khan reality show.

Indira Krishna to be a part of Bigg Boss 17?

According to an ETimes TV report, Indira Krishna has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. A source disclosed to the portal that Indira is strong, powerful, fashionable and yet an amazing soul. The audience will enjoy exploring her personality if she participates in Bigg Boss. As her recent show, Saavi Ki Savaari ended, the makers wanted her to participate in Bigg Boss 17. She has often charmed people with whom she has worked and her reputation in the showbiz industry is very inspiring.

A glimpse of Indira Krishna's professional life:

Speaking about Indira Krishna's previous work, the actress is not a new name in the entertainment world. She has showcased her acting prowess in numerous shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Krishnadasi, Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Mr. Paanchal? among others. She was also a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein where she played the pivotal role of (Sargun Kaur Luthra) Preesha's mother. She was last seen in Saavi Ki Savari where she played the role of Vedika. Saavi Ki Savari wrapped up on September 11. Apart from TV, Indira has also shared the screen space with Salman Khan in his hit film Tere Naam.

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 17:

Reportedly, a diverse mix of celebrities and popular YouTubers are in talks to join the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The list includes Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon. Notably, well-known YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal are also in consideration. Speculation surrounds the participation of celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

