Bigg Boss 17: 'Yeh log ghar ghar khel rahe hai kya'; Kamya Panjabi on inmates saving each other in nominations

In the 21st November episode of Bigg Boss 17, the weekly nomination process was conducted in the house. However, this nomination process dropped the jaws of the viewers several times as contestants who were not on great terms with one another still decided to save each other. This decision of a few Bigg Boss 17 contestants was judged by many, including the show's former contestant Kamya Panjabi.

Kamya Panjabi calls out contestants for saving each other in nominations:

Kamya Panjabi has been an ardent fan and viewer of Bigg Boss Season 17. There have been several times when the actress shared her thoughts and opinions on her social media handle through her tweets. Today again, Kamya expressed her disappointment over the contestants, who were saving each other in the nominations.

Sharing her opinion about the same, Kamya tweeted, "Inko kya lag raha hai ???? Yeh log ghar ghar khel rahe hai kya jo nomination se ek dusre ko aise bacha rahe hai #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's tweet here-

Here's what happened in the nomination process:

In this week's nomination process, contestants like Khanzaadi, who is not on good terms with Aishwarya Sharma, had a chance to nominate her. Instead of nominating Aishwarya, Khanzaadi decided to save her. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande, who shared a love-hate relationship with Mannara since the start, also had a chance to nominate Mannara, however, Ankita decided to save Mannara.

After a long nomination process, the five contestants who were nominated to get evicted this week are Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, Sana Khan and Anurag Dobhal. As Anurag Dobhal was nominated by Bigg Boss till the end of the season, he was not allowed to participate in the nomination process.

More about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, contestant Navid Sole faced a mid-week eviction. Navid's edition happened after Dimaag room members were asked to choose a contestant who is on the show on 'grace period.' While Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan and Navid Sole's names were selected, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi were asked to choose one name from them. They chose Navid's name and thus he was evicted mid-week.

