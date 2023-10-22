Bigg Boss 17, October 22, 2023: Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain's LIP-LOCK; Aishwarya Sharma WARNS Vicky

Bigg Boss 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar has been quite fiery. The host of the show Salman Khan lashed out at Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar for confusing the audiences. He told Isha that she is the most self-obsessed in the house. He even exposed the duo by revealing their brawl video from the stage. The rest of the episode was quite entertaining with Kangana Ranaut and other guests gracing the show. The contestants played an interesting task.

Aishwarya Sharma's warning for Vicky Jain

In a fun game, the celebrities were asked to name their favorite person whom they'd protect and the name of a person who bothers their favorite person. Aishwarya said that she would want to protect her husband Neil Bhatt from Vicky Jain. She said, "Neil ko kisiney cheda, Vicky ne cheda toh mai usko chodugi nahi" (I won't spare Vicky if he messes up with Neil).

Have a look at a glimpse from the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain lock lips

In another segment of Bigg Boss 17 episode, Kangana Ranaut who visited the house to promote her movie, asked the two couples namely Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt to dance their hearts out and showcase their chemistry. Ankita and Vicky went first and showcased their crackling chemistry. The duo burned the dance floor with their impeccable chemistry. However, what followed came as a shock to many. Ankita grabbed Vicky's face and planted a kiss on his lips. She was embarrassed later. Kangana too joked about the same and said, "Ankita, usse zyada kuch mat karna" (Don't do anything more than that.

Singles had to choose their favorite couple between Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Salman Khan made the couples of the show Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain lock horns with each other and asked the singles to choose their favorite couple among the two. Rinku Dhawan, Khanzadi (Firoza Khan), and Jigna Vora voted for Aishwarya and Neil while the rest of the contestants voted for Ankita and Vicky. With maximum votes in their kitty, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain won the task.



