Aishwarya Sharma is popularly recognized for her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she essayed the role of Patralekha. Soon afterward the actress married her co-actor Neil Bhatt and the rest is history. The couple entered together in the house of Bigg Boss 17, where their strong camaraderie and unbreakable bond garnered immense appreciation from the audience.

Aishwarya recently shared a collection of photos in a gorgeous white ensemble, revealing her sensual side.

Aishwarya Sharma embraces her sensuality

Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of herself in a white mesh ankle-touching dress, exuding sensuality. Giving seductive poses in front of the camera, the actress captioned the pictures, “When you fall in love with yourself .”

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant looked amazing in the polyester off-shoulder dress with full sleeves that dropped down. The stretchy material of the outfit complements all body types flawlessly. The snug fit of the dress accentuated the actress's curves beautifully.

The singer opted for a subtle look, featuring a nude lip shade and natural makeup. Her hairstyle, styled in a sleek and straight manner, added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress’s husband also reacted to her sensual pictures.

Celebs and fans reaction

As soon as Aishwarya posted the pictures, Nyrraa Banerji, 𝐀shna 𝐊ishore, and others reacted to the post. One of the users wrote, “Pretty woman, lady crush.” Another one commented, “Then everyone around you will fall for you.”

About Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma debuted in 2015 when she played a part in Code Red. Later she essayed the role of Jamvanti in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan. The next she was seen in GHKPM, which skyrocketed her fame.

Apart from the fictional shows, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she emerged as a second runner-up. Moving ahead she was next seen in Bigg Boss 17, where she was in talks due to her fights with Ankita Lokhande.

On the personal front the actress got married to Neil Bhatt on November 30, 2021.

