Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma pulls-off elegant magenta pre-stitched saree look; check out the price

Bigg Boss 17 has finally come to an end. The grand finale tested the fate of the top 5 finalists while celebrities graced the show with their presence. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of this season and lifted the trophy. However, another highlight of the Bigg Boss 17 finale episode was the stylish presence of the other contestants. Along with the finalists, evicted contestants also showcased their style on the final day.

In the finale episode, Aishwarya Sharma caught the attention of many with her confident and stylish appearance. The actress from Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin looked glamorous in a pre-draped saree. Let's take a closer look at her fashion sense and style.

Decoding Aishwarya Sharma's Bigg Boss 17 finale look

A masterclass in elegance and sensuality, the magenta wine pre-stitched draped saree worn by Aishwarya Sharma looked breathtaking. The pre-draped piece boasted an accentuating silhouette, paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

The saree from Seasons Mumbai costs Rs 16,090. Its simple yet elegant look left us mesmerized with its sheer perfection. Aishwarya's blouse, decorated with a lovely design, added more glam and style to her look.

Her overall look proved that she understands how to complete her already great appearance with the proper finishing touches. Aishwarya Sharma styled her oh-so-perfect outfit with silver earrings and a bracelet. Not only this but her hair and makeup accentuated her look even more.

Aishwarya Sharma had her hair side parted and open. The wavy curl at the ends went perfectly with the saree. Coming to her makeup, the actress had everything on point. Be it her well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner on fleek, or even mascara on eyelashes and blushed cheeks, she did not fail in any aspect.

Check out her look here:

Aishwarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 17

During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma grabbed the attention of the audience owing to her rough patch with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She was schooled by host Salman Khan for her rude behavior towards her husband Neil Bhatt.

