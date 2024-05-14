Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are known to be friends with numerous people from the industry. Whether it is their bond with television stars or Bollywood personalities, the duo keeps catching up with them. After raising speculations among netizens by sharing frames with Rajpal Yadav, Sunil Grover, Manoj Bajpayee, and producer Sandip Singh, the Bigg Boss 17 couple recently met Arjun Rampal.

Vicky Jain took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with the Roy actor. The post surprised his fans and eventually raised buzz among them.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain meet Arjun Rampal

On May 13, Vicky Jain dropped a picture on his Instagram handle in which he was seen sharing the frame with his wife Ankita Lokhande, and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. The candid snapshot shows them dressed in casual wear. While the Pavitra Rishta actress wore a striped tee and white pair of jeans, Vicky and Arjun twinned in white t-shirts.

Treating fans to the photo, the Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "I really like such meet-ups when there's nothing but fun and sheer respect for one another. Had a lovely time with you, @rampal72."

Have a look at the photo here:

Fans react

As soon as Vicky Jain posted the photo on social media, the comment section flooded with netizens' reactions. One of the users remarked, "Always moving upward and forward in life, towards positivity, happiness, and success, and enjoying life to the fullest." Another user commented, "Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain keep shining." Further, a comment read, "Great and beautiful, Ankita tai."

About Arjun Rampal

Known for his versatility and powerful acting prowess, Arjun Rampal is one of the most well-known actors in the Indian entertainment industry. A few of his career-changing roles include Jasjit Ahuja in Don and Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om. Both of these roles earned him immense popularity and eventually turned out to be his breakthrough. Arjun Rampal's career has included several other successful movies, such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Rock On, and Housefull, among others.

What's keeping Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain busy these days?

Most recently, Ankita Lokhande appeared on Dance Deewane 4 to pay tribute to Madhuri Dixit on the Bollywood diva's birthday. She danced her heart out and even shared some moves with the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress. A few weeks ago, Pavitra Rishta's fame was the talk of the town as she shared screens with her husband, Vicky Jain, for the first time in a music video.

Tited Laa Pila De Sharaab, the music video features a musical saga of love entangled with betrayal. Apart from the celebrity couple, it stars Saurabh Sachdeva. The project marked the screen debut of Vicky, and hence, fans showed much love! Interestingly, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. This historical biographical drama marked the directorial debut of the Bollywood actor and hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Ankita has signed the dotted lines for Sandip Singh's web series Amrapali. She has been roped in to play the lead role, and the actress expressed hope for the audience to show their support.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. In the house, the two often got into arguments and ugly spats. However, things have been positive ever since they came out of the controversial house.

