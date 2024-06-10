Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the beloved couple in the entertainment industry, became even more popular after their stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The couple continues to entertain the audience with their appearance in the show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

Recently, the couple shared some pictures with her husband Vicky Jain on social media, celebrating a special milestone in their life.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate two years in their dream home

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Vicky Jain, marking the two-year anniversary of their home.

In the caption, she penned, “Makaan dhundhte dhundte, interior decide karte karte, saari mehenat ke baad...yeh flat bana hamara Ghar. Mera aur Vicky ka ghar! Aur dekhte dekhte iss ghar ko pure 2 saal complete hogaye. Happy 2 years to our house. (After searching for a house, deciding on the interior, and all the hard work... this flat became our home. My and Vicky's home! And just like that, this home has completed 2 years. Happy 2 years to our house).”

Ankita looked stunning in a green sheer tissue saree paired with a halter-neck blue blouse. The actress chose a golden necklace set and kept her hair open with minimal makeup, exuding natural beauty.

Fan reactions

As soon as the Pavitra Rishta actress uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section with admiration for them. Calling them by their nicknames, a fan wrote, “Manku and Vikku's happy place.” Another fan commented, “Home Sweet Home.”

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain gained widespread recognition during their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Their frequent arguments made headlines and speculation about their relationship post-show. However, the couple has shown their genuine affection for each other.

Even during Bigg Boss 17, they made it clear they were committed to staying together. For those unaware, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after three years of dating. Their wedding spanned three days and featured six ceremonies.

