Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande dons red lehenga to get into Navratri mood; shares video to wish fans

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently uploaded her new Instagram reel for Navratri

Written by Tarishi Shrivastava Published on Oct 16, 2023   |  03:33 PM IST  |  3K
Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande's transition reel

Key Highlight

Actress Ankita Lokhande delighted her followers with an Instagram post recently. She shared a captivating transition reel on her official Instagram handle, showcasing her transformation from a simple, everyday outfit to a vibrant and festive Garba ensemble. In the reel, viewers got a glimpse of her style, as she effortlessly transitioned into the colorful and culturally rich attire typically worn during Garba, a traditional Indian dance form popular during Navratri celebrations. This post not only highlighted her fashion flair but also added to the excitement of the ongoing festive season for her fans and followers.

Ankita Lokhande wishes her fans on Navratri

Ankita Lokhande gained immense popularity through her role in the romantic drama series Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, where she starred alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her portrayal of Archana made her a household name, earning her numerous awards and accolades. She dedicated several years to the show's success, which came after a significant amount of dedication and effort.

Watch her transition reel:

Navratri feels on Instagram 

As Navratri arrives, there's a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation in the air as people across the region enthusiastically embrace the festive season. The festival's hallmark elements, including the kaleidoscope of vibrant colours, the infectious rhythm of traditional music, and the joyous celebrations, create a sense of unity and joy among all those who participate.

Adding to the charm of this special occasion, Ankita Lokhande graced the festivities in a resplendent red ghagra choli, epitomizing elegance and beauty. Her choice of traditional attire not only complemented the colourful ambience of Navratri but also made her a captivating presence amid the exuberant celebrations. Her outfit, a testament to the rich traditions and cultural significance of the festival, undoubtedly added to the overall festive spirit, leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed her in this stunning ensemble.

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, impressing audiences with her portrayal of Jhalkaribai. She later returned to television in Pavitra Rishta Season 2. Now, her fans are eagerly awaiting her appearance in Bigg Boss 17, which introduces a unique theme centred around couples and singles, promising a dynamic and exciting season. Her journey reflects her versatility and ability to connect with diverse audiences across different entertainment mediums.

ALSO READ: Bathing in gents room to re-using undergarments: Ankita Lokhande recalls Pavitra Rishta's hectic schedule

Credits: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

