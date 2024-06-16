Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande drops VIDEO of temple visit with mother-in-law; says 'Our relationship has grown stronger'

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande has been a prominent personality in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. For the uninformed, Ankita's troubled relationship with her mother-in-law came into highlight during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. However, differences were sorted after she came out of the Bigg Boss house.

Now, Ankita Lokhande, who has an active social media presence, dropped a video with her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain and gave a glimpse of their temple visit in Bilaspur.

Ankita Lokhande pens gratitude note:

Through this social media post, Ankita Lokhande expressed her gratitude and mentioned how her relationship with her mother-in-law has evolved over the period of time and has strengthened. In the clip, we see Ankita and Vicky Jain's mom seeking blessings in a temple and performing all the rituals together. Ankita is dressed in yellow ethnic wear whereas her mom-in-law is wearing a white and yellow saree.

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "Spending time with my mamma (mother in law) has been a truly enriching experience. Our relationship has grown stronger through our shared moments, especially during our visits to the temple. These visits have become a cherished tradition for us, providing a serene environment where we can connect on a deeper level."

Watch Ankita Lokhande's video here-

Through this post, Ankita Lokhande explained that going to the temple with her mother-in-law is a special time and their bond evolves through conversations. She wrote, "Going to the temple together allows us to reflect, pray, and find peace amidst our busy lives. It’s a special time where we not only seek spiritual solace but also strengthen our bond through meaningful conversations and mutual support. Each visit leaves us with a sense of tranquility and a renewed appreciation for the values and traditions that bind our family."

Expressing her gratitude and love for her mom, she further wrote, "These moments of togetherness have fostered a sense of mutual respect and love, making our relationship even more special. I am grateful for the time we spend together, as it brings joy and a deeper understanding of each. Jai jinendra #bilaspurdiaries."

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, their marital life made headlines during their stint in the controversial show, Bigg Boss 17. While their arguments often grabbed eyeballs, their love for one another overcame all obstacles.

About Ankita Lokhande's work life after Bigg Boss 17:

After their stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has been riding high on success. The actress starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, alongside Randeep Hooda. She is currently filming her next movie, Amrapali. Recently, Ankita and Vicky were seen together in Laughter Chefs.

