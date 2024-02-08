Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande opens up about divorcing Vicky Jain; says 'I acknowledge my mistakes’

Ankita Lokhande, the third runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, entered the show with her husband Vicky Jain, and made headlines due to their fights and arguments. The latest season of Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, concluded on January 28, 2024, with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Clarifying relationship rumors

The actress had previously hinted at taking a break from her marriage or considering a divorce but has now clarified the situation. In a recent interview with PTI, the actress acknowledged that she could have been wiser. Ankita mentioned that her relationship with her husband Vicky has strengthened after the experiences on the show.

When asked about the possibility of parting ways with Vicky, Ankita explained, "We got married after years of friendship. Sometimes, we say things casually, and they get taken seriously. I recognize the need to be more careful with my words on camera. I'm still learning. If our connection wasn't strong, we might not even have disagreements."

"The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in the case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger,” added Ankita.

Advertisement

About Ankita’s Bigg Boss journey

Ankita Lokhande’s elimination was a big shocker for many, including her fans, family members, and even Salman Khan. Munawar defeated finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra for the victory. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. Vicky was eliminated from the show in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale.

After Bigg Boss, Ankita caught up with friends from the industry and even hosted a party, where some fellow contestants from the reality show made an appearance. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky in 2021, and the duo faced challenges in the reality show. They frequently engaged in conflicts in the house, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

Advertisement

In 2019, Ankita publicly revealed her relationship with Vicky, and they tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Ankita has made appearances in various films, including Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. She gained prominence through her role in the television series Pavitra Rishta.