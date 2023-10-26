Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande opens up about her heartbreak; mentions believing her ex would return

Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing a lot of attention. After an interesting nomination process and the introduction of several new rules for the housemates, the show will now witness yet another set of altercations in tonight's episode. While the contestants are often seen in a brawl, sometimes, audiences witness celebrities' melt-down moments that give them a peak into their life struggles, emotional baggage, and more.

In a recent conversation with contestant Navid Sole, Ankita spoke at length about facing heartbreak and how difficult that phase was for her. She also went ahead to reveal a few details about that challenging phase of her life.

Ankita Lokhande talks about her heartbreak and moving on with Vicky Jain

In a heartfelt conversation with Navid Sole, Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande talked about her break-up and said, "I could not get over that. I just could not. It was so difficult for me to come out of it and date somebody else. I don't even remember what was it like, you know. It was very painful. It happens! One person moves on, and the other person gets stuck, and it's ok. But I never stopped believing that love doesn't exist. I was quite open about love. I wanted love in my life, and I manifested love strongly in my life."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's stint in Bigg Boss 17

She further added, "It took time to come out of it. It took me two and a half years to come out of the same, and the moment I came out, Vicky entered my life. He was my friend, though, but I never saw him any other way. I used to talk about my ex with Vicky and tell him that I felt my ex would come back and that I'd wait for him. I don't even know how it happened. He just entered my life and proposed to me for marriage directly; no relationship, nothing.

She added, "And then I decided to go ahead. I waited for a long time. I wasn't jumping from one relationship to another. I gave it some really hard time, but when Vicky came into my life, my life changed."

Ankita Lokhande's past relationship

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Pavitra Rishta co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput for years. However, as mentioned by Ankita earlier, Sushant wanted to pursue his career, which is why they broke up. In many instances, Ankita had mentioned not being able to move on to pursue her career for a period of two and a half years.

ALSO READ: Kindly SHUT UP: Producer Sandiip Sikcand hinting at Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande for her TV fraternity stand?