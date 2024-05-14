Ankita Lokhande became a household name in the television industry after her role as Archana in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. The actress became even more popular after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, Ankita dropped a video of herself seeking blessings at Mount Mary Church on her social media handles.

Ankita Lokhande seeks blessings at Mount Mary Church

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a lively video of herself where she was seen seeking blessings at Mount Mary Church. The actress accompanied the post with a caption, “A reminder: The universe has got your back.”

Ankita Lokhande rocked a chic pearl gray short bomber jacket paired with flowy pants, exuding elegance. With her hair left sleek and open, she added a touch of style and casual flair to the outfit. Round earrings were her choice of accessory, while her makeup remained subtle and minimal, completing the effortlessly stylish look.

Expressing gratitude amidst adversity, she shared, "It's a beautiful Mount Mary Church, and we are here to pray to god for my fractured hand."

As soon as Ankita Lokhande uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section and expressed concern over her fractured hand. One fan praised her infectious smile, and wrote, “Always keep this smile on your face it suits you well Queen.” Recalling her beloved show Pavitra Rishta, another fan commented, “Mahadev bless you. mai abhi bhi aapka Pavitra Rishta serial dekhti hu, my favorite. (May Lord Shiva bless you. I still watch your 'Pavitra Rishta' serial, it's my favorite).”

About Ankita Lokhande’s Bigg Boss journey

Ankita Lokhande's journey on Bigg Boss 17 was quite eventful, as she entered the house with her real-life husband, Vicky Jain. Their relationship encountered several challenges during their stint. However, they claim that they grew even closer after leaving. Additionally, Ankita formed meaningful bonds with fellow housemates such as Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and others.

More about Ankita Lokhande

Regarding her professional life, Ankita Lokhande has been a part of several TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, and several others.

