Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande slays in wrap dress paired with sling bag; cost will blow your mind
Popular actress Ankita Lokhande mesmerizes fans with gorgeous pictures in a maxi wrap dress and a luxurious bag. Check out the price of her sling bag.
Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. She is known for her role as Archana in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande celebrated Mother's Day in a special way.
The 39-year-old actress recently melted hearts this Mother's Day with heartwarming pictures of her mother on her social media handle. She took her mother, Vandana Lokhande, on a special lunch date in Mumbai.
Ankita Lokhande stuns in a maxi wrap dress with a luxurious bag
The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram handle and delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of a special lunch date with her mother, Vandana Lokhande on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2024.
Ankita Lokhande looked gorgeous in a Tilda Maxi Wrap Dress, adorned with charming ruffles on the shoulders and hem, adding a feminine touch. It's perfect for making a fashion statement with a touch of romantic charm. She styled her hair down and opted for subtle makeup to complement her look.
What really caught our attention was her luxurious bag. Ankita carried a black sling bag from Louis Vuitton, priced at Rs 2.23 lakh, adorned with the brand's iconic prints. In the photos, Ankita, along with her younger sister Ashita Sahu, was captured kissing their mother on the cheeks. Their close friend Aparna Dixit also joined them for this lunch date.
She wrote in the caption, “A day to cherish the most special bond. A day full of love and laughter. You deserve the whole world maa…Happy Mother’s Day! @vandanaphadnislokhande.”
Ankita Lokhande’s Bigg Boss Journey
Ankita Lokhande's stint on Bigg Boss 17 was quite a rollercoaster, especially since she entered the house with her real-life husband, Vicky Jain. Their relationship faced some major challenges during their stay in the house.
However, they say that they emerged even stronger after leaving. Besides this, Ankita formed meaningful connections with fellow housemates like Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and many more.
More about Ankita Lokhande
On the work front, Ankita Lokhande has been involved in several projects, including some notable ones such as Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, and more.
