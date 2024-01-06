Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal EXPOSES BB; claims these activities were not aired

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

The last week of Bigg Boss was high on entertainment as viewers witnessed double elimination, surprise elimination, and whatnot. Anurag Dobhal got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 in a mid-week elimination. Now, the YouTuber has released a vlog where he talked about his experience inside the house. He claimed many shocking incidents that were not aired on television, but he was made to go through inside the house.

Anurag Dobhal on his excitement upon entering the Bigg Boss 17 house

Anurag Dobhal started the vlog by saying, "This is my Bigg Boss untold story since my side of the story has never been aired. So I am here to tell you about the things that I went through inside the house." He shared how excited he was to enter the house and start his journey.

The YouTuber shared that many people told him it was a reality show and he should be himself. He followed this and shared that he gave his 100%. In the first week, he said and did things that felt right to him. Despite this, he was told by Bigg Boss that he was not contributing much to the show.

Anurag Dobhal calls Bigg Boss 17 biased

Talking about why the current season of the reality show is biased, Anurag said, "It only focused on their favorite contestants and contestants from whom they can take favors in the future. I realized this, and in the very first week, I told others that they would show us only as entertainers and not as winners. And I was proved right."

He also added that by the end of the second week, he asked Bigg Boss if the show was only a couple show. The evicted contestant felt that the love angle was forcefully implied, and relationships between the contestants didn't develop organically.

Anurag Dobhal on feeling left out inside the house

Anurag shared that although almost every contestant felt that couples on the show were given more importance, nobody raised any questions. However, he asked Bigg Boss about it, and he felt since that day, it was Bigg Boss vs him inside the house. "That was the first time inside the house when I started breaking down. I started wondering if I said the wrong things," added the YouTuber.

He then spoke about Bro Sena and how he couldn't take how everyone was joking about his fan base. He also talked about the same with Bigg Boss and Salman Khan. However, this didn't go down well. "I didn't know that if I express myself, it would backfire like this, and Salman sir, who is the host of the show, wouldn't talk to me. I can't tell you how lonely you feel when the entire house, show, Bigg Boss and even Salman sir is against you," added Anurag.

Anurag Dobhal on Bigg Boss making him do 'walk of shame'

Further, Anurag Dobhal shared that he was made to do the walk of shame inside the house, which was never aired on television. "I was made to do a walk of shame on the show. That is the truth, and there is footage of it. I was made to take part in an activity where all contestants shouted 'Shame on Anurag'." He added that he will never forget the day.

Apparently, it was the weekend when Karan Johar graced the show. And he asked all the contestants to name one contestant who never respected the show. Everyone took Anurag's name.

He added, "Jab wo activity shuru huya na, mein bas soch raha hu mein mar jau, par ye activity na ho mere saath. (When I was walking, I was only thinking that I should die rather than performing this). I can't tell you how I felt at that moment. He added that after the activity, he thought his reputation, motivation, and everything was damaged. He didn't wish to see the light of the day the next morning.

Anurag Dobhal on having thoughts of self-harm after exiting the show

The YouTuber made another shocking revelation. He had suicidal thoughts after exiting the show, as he was put up in a hotel and was not being allowed to contact his parents. He shared, "When I was coming out and when I was put up in the hotel … I was not allowed to contact my family for two days… the show was done.. I felt how much are they torturing me. They didn't let me talk to my family, nor they give me my phone. When I was there for two days, I had suicidal thoughts. I was thinking, what have I done that I am still going through this."

"God was there, and hence, I didn't take any drastic step in the hotel... This is the reality that Bigg Boss never showed. But then I gave interviews, and the internet showed support," Anurag concluded.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

