Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka's friendship will be noted as the best and purest bond in the history of Bigg Boss. During their stint in the show, the two stood for each other like a pillar and raised voices against injustice. Arun and Sunny have maintained their friendship even after the show ended and were recently spotted along with Samarth Jurel aka Chintu.

Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Samarth Jurel reunite:

After Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Samarth Jurel were spotted together the next night. The three, who carved their unforgettable space in the hearts of the audience, reunited for a dinner in Bandra, Mumbai. Arun, Sunny, and Samarth were kind enough to pose for the pictures together for the paparazzi. They even interacted with them and made a revelation.

While talking to the paparazzi, Sunny Aryaa said, "Hindustan mei bohot bada khel kuch dino ke baad dikhne wala hai teeno bhaiyo ke sath. Lekin abhi batana thik nahi hai, thoda wait karo (After a few days, we three will bring a big project for Hindustan. It's not right to speak about it now, wait for sometime)."

Watch Arun, Sunny and Samarth's video here-

The paparazzi were also seen teasing Samarth Jurel for his dirty car that they spotted him a few days ago. When asked Chintu if his car is cleaned now, Sunny aka Tehelka Bhai teased him and said, "Bhai, Chintu ko paise ki dikat thi usme chupane wali baat hi nahi hai yar (Brother, Chintu had money problems and it is not something to hide)." Samarth and Arun were seen laughing at Tehelka's statement.

He then looked at Samarth and said, "Proper bataya kar na Chintu yar (You should confess this properly Chintu)." While pointing at Arun, Sunny added, "Abhi chote ne 13 lakh rupaye diye hai chote ko (Now, he has given 13 lakhs to him)."

About Bigg Boss 17 grand finale:

Arun Mahshettey was among the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 along with Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. Led by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show ended on a grand note on January 28 as Munawar Faruqui was declared the season's winner. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won a swanky car and a 50 lakh cash prize. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

