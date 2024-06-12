Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan radiates elegance in a silk saree; Here’s how you can steal her quintessential look

Even after entering the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card, Ayesha Khan managed to earn a huge fan base for herself. Her beauty and wit grabbed headlines on many occasions during her stay inside the house.

Post the show, the actress was flooded with work offers. She is currently busy doing photoshoots and music videos. In a recent social media post, Ayesha exuded timeless grace in a silk saree. She looked stunning in every frame.

Ayesha Khan sets impeccable fashion goals

Ayesha Khan, who came into the limelight for her breathtaking looks and radiant smile, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of clicks from a picture shoot. She is spotted holding an umbrella whilst posing for the lens in a lush green backdrop.

In the portraits, the Balveer Returns actress is turning heads in traditional Indian attire. She is donning a silk six-yard attire having vibrant colors like purple, pink, and orange to it. Ayesha paired the zari-bordered saree with a brushed orange-colored blouse featuring gold embroidery. The rich texture of her outfit gives a perfect vibe to the cultural heritage of South India.

The 21-year-old accessorized her look with a golden necklace, studded with red and green stones and white pearls. She enhanced her overall aesthetic with a matching set of bangles. Ayesha’s earrings also resonated well with her attire. She opted for gold-hued dangling chained jhumkas.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant highlighted her beautiful eyes through heavy kohl while her micro bindi and nose ring gave more depth to the entire style. She further elevated the look with a soft glam makeup and an open wavy hairdo. Her gajra-adorned tresses added a touch of traditional charm.

Take a look at Ayesha Khan’s Instagram post:

About Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan began her career as a junior artist on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She appeared in Balveer Returns before shifting focus primarily to South cinema. The actress made her debut in the lead role with Sandeep Raj’s Mukhachitram alongside Vikas Vasishta. Ayesha rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 17 where she was constantly seen locking horns with ex-Munawar Faruqui. She now has Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar in the pipeline.

