Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse.

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant in the second week of December. She brought up several allegations against contestant Munawar Faruqui as soon as she entered the house. Now, two days after the grand finale, the social media influencer shared a post that has caught the attention of the netizens. A netizen called Ayesha Khan names and abused her in her inbox.

Ayesha Khan calls out social media user for abusing her

Just a few hours back, Ayesha Khan took to social media and shared a screenshot of a message she received in her Instagram inbox. The chat showed a netizen abusing her and claiming that she didn’t support the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. Although the user didn’t take any names, it is evident that by winner he meant Munawar.

The message from the netizen reads, "Tum s*** r**** ho jo bhai ko sport nahi sirf isiliye ki bhat raat bhar tumko pela aur tumhari ----- thi isliye dekhlo kon winner hai samjhi r**** s***" The Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared the chat with the caption, “Where are we heading as a society? My mental health doesn’t get affected?” She didn't hide the user's name or ID and called him out.

Here's a screenshot of Ayesha Khan's story:

Ayesha Khan's stint on Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan was eliminated before the Grand Finale week after receiving low votes from the live audience. There was a roasting task where the Bigg Boss 17 housemates had to roast in the presence of a live audience. Earlier, she was nominated along with her team which consisted of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss introduced a twist and asked the audience to vote for the nominated contestants. After receiving the lowest votes, Ayesha Khan was evicted.

Her presence inside the house changed the dynamics of relationships among several contestants. Everyone saw a different side of Munawar Faruqui and his image was tarnished as she revealed that he was two-timing with her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

